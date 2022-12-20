Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,621.0 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Molecular Partners stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.