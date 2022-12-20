Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $187.63 million, a P/E ratio of -865.13 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9,990.01%.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.