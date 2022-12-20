MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 701,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,116.0 days.

MorphoSys Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPSYF opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

