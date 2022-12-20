MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 701,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,116.0 days.
MorphoSys Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MPSYF opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.
About MorphoSys
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MPSYF)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.