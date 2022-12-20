Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 788 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

