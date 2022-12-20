Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

