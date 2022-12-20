National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$101.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.52 billion and a PE ratio of 32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.12 and a 52 week high of C$111.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,721.73. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,721.73. Insiders have sold a total of 9,259 shares of company stock valued at $987,398 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.