National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

