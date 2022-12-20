National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Joseph upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.90.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$19.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

