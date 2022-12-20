National Bank Financial Weighs in on Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Transat A.T. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$5.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.17.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

