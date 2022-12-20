National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 32,923 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.