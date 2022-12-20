National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 4,421 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 728,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

