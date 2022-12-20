National Bank of Canada FI Buys 43,701 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE UNP opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.