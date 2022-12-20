National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

