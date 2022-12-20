National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1,685.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,693 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $26,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.61.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

