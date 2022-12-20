National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,043,811 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,043,811 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.