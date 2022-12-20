National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,731 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 41,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 479.8% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

NYSE TMO opened at $530.17 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.02 and its 200 day moving average is $542.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

