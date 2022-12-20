NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

