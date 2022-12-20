Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Shares of TMUS opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

