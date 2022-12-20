Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.