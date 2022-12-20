Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $202.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $385.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

