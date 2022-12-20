Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,235 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $9,235,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

