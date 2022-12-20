Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 348 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $549.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.94 and its 200-day moving average is $505.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

