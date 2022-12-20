Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

