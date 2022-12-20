Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

