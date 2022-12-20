Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,165 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

