NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 906,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,329,000 after acquiring an additional 563,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

