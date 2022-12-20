Nippon Steel Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 28th.

Nippon Steel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NPSCY opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.16 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.90%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.