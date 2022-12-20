Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.