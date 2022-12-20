Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories makes up 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,550,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 3.2 %

DLB stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,009. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

