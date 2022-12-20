Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Further Reading
