Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 264,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.