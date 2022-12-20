Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 1,219 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.47. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

