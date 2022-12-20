Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 130 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

