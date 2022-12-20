Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.