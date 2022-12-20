Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 667 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,594,000 after acquiring an additional 166,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $392.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

