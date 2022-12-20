Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 70 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.