Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) & Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) Head-To-Head Survey

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma 2,860.14% -41.28% 941.28% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -457.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutra Pharma and Hero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Hero Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 0.00 -$13.10 million N/A N/A Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutra Pharma.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats Hero Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating lower back pain, migraines, neck aches, shoulder pain, cramps, and neuropathic pain, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, and pain associated with arthritis and repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, and over-the-counter pain reliever to treat chronic pain in companion animals; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product to treat pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, an over-the-counter topical pain reliever to relieve pain in horses. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

