NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 51,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

NVDA opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $404.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.