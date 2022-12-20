ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.
ObsEva Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
