ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in ObsEva by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.