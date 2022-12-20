Old Port Advisors Buys Shares of 1,102 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $233.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.48. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

