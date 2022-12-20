Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

