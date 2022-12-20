Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

