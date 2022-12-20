Old Port Advisors Lowers Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned 0.40% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ECF opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

