Old Port Advisors Sells 1,191 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 999,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 437,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SDVY opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.