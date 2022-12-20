Old Port Advisors Sells 294 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.