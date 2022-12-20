Old Port Advisors Sells 4,063 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

