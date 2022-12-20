Old Port Advisors Sells 91 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,529,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $423.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.