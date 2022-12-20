Old Port Advisors Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

