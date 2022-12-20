Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Omnicell Trading Down 3.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,729 shares of company stock worth $431,214 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.