Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.96 and its 200 day moving average is $256.89. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

